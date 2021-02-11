Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mom tackles alleged peeping Tom

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPRC) - A Texas woman tackled a suspect accused of peeping through her daughter’s window.

The tackle was captured on police dash cam.

Phyllis Pena said the man was trying to look into her 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window early on a Sunday morning.

“My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them, pretty much,” she said.

Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch gave her some credit.

“It was a pretty good tackle,” he said.

Welch said the suspect is 19-year-old Zane Hawkins. Police found Hawkins nearby, but he tried to get away.

They said he started running back towards Pena, who moved in and made the tackle.

Her daughter helped hold down the suspect until officers caught up.

“It’s not very often that we have somebody that actually steps in, puts themselves in harm’s way to assist in apprehending somebody,” Welch said.

Pena said she just wanted to protect her kids.

“The cop fist bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker,’” Pena said.

Hawkins was booked into jail.

He’s facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, resisting arrest and possibly more.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
Monday is a first alert weather day for the potential for heavy snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold continues to build
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,100+ cases
Police worked several ice-related crashes in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday.
MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer defended the hiring of a former Iowa assistant accused...
Jags’ Meyer defends hiring ex-Iowa coach accused of racism
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
On the same day that Cox joined Mercy in providing shots for older adults and those with...
Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. says quarantine not required for at least 90 days after full COVID-19 vaccination
Retail giant Target has announced it will provide employees with $200 million in bonuses for...
Target will pay employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine