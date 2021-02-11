Construction on Convoy of Hopes new warehouse is on time despite pandemic

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope says they are on schedule to complete their new warehouse near I-44.

The facility will become the headquarters for the organization, bringing together the two current warehouses to one.

The new space is being designed with volunteers in mind. The warehouse will have 1,300 feet of dedicated to space for volunteers to help with organizing, sorting, and packing materials.

It will also provide them a place to meet.

The old warehouse has 300-thousand square feet, which is larger than the current warehouse, but the innovative space will be able to hold more supplies.

“The new warehouse will have 2,500 square feet but what’s interesting about that is we will be able to hold three times as many pallets at the new location,” Ethan Forhetz, VP of Community Engagement says. “That’s because we are building up and figuring out new ways to hold and store those pallets within the building.”

Convoy of Hope says the design is a way to get more out of the space while creating a smaller footprint on the area.

