Advertisement

Construction on Convoy of Hopes new warehouse is on time despite pandemic

Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope says they are on schedule to complete their new warehouse near I-44.

The facility will become the headquarters for the organization, bringing together the two current warehouses to one.

The new space is being designed with volunteers in mind. The warehouse will have 1,300 feet of dedicated to space for volunteers to help with organizing, sorting, and packing materials.

It will also provide them a place to meet.

The old warehouse has 300-thousand square feet, which is larger than the current warehouse, but the innovative space will be able to hold more supplies.

“The new warehouse will have 2,500 square feet but what’s interesting about that is we will be able to hold three times as many pallets at the new location,” Ethan Forhetz, VP of Community Engagement says. “That’s because we are building up and figuring out new ways to hold and store those pallets within the building.”

Convoy of Hope says the design is a way to get more out of the space while creating a smaller footprint on the area.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
High temperatures Thursday should stay in the low 20's.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitter Cold then Snow for Monday
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,000 cases
Police worked several ice-related crashes in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday.
MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Courtesy: Tri-County Fire Protection District
Horse rescued after falling into a pond in Pulaski County, Mo.
Bitter cold conditions impact homeless community
Springfield outreach group helps homeless keep safe overnight during cold temperatures
COVID-19 vaccine slowly arriving in Missouri
Missouri officials say vaccine rollout will expand soon
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages patience while waiting for COVID-19 vaccine