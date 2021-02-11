Healing broken relationships between parents and adult children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new focus on a little studied topic; estrangement between parents and their adult children.

Springfield, Mo Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker sees the problem here. She believes estrangement is one reason some older adults are feeling isolated. She tells us most often the adult child stops Zoom calls, texting and porch visits. We’re not talking about abusive relationships. We’re talking about situations where the adult child feels you don’t accept or embrace their values. Often, politics is part of the equation.

Dr. Baker says there’s a way to keep the door open to healing.

“I think what we can do is to continue to take the higher road. So, as a parent or grandparent take the higher road. Send the greeting card. Don’t withdraw yourself and say fine when they want to see me they’ll come and see me or they’ll reach out to me. Continue to reach out,” remarked Dr. Baker.

If you do get a chance to discuss why you’re not on the same page, be curious. Use phrases like help me understand. Then, listen and don’t debate.

