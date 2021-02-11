Advertisement

Horse rescued after falling into a pond in Pulaski County, Mo.

Courtesy: Tri-County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Tri-County Fire Protection District(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -A horse is expected to make a full recovery after it fell into an icy pond Wednesday morning.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District says firefighters wore ice suits into the water to wrap the horse and attach a large strap to the animal. A winch on a fire truck pulled the horse out of the pond.

Firefighters then used a tarp to cover the horse, and a heater to warm her. They then put the animal on a sled and moved it into a horse trailer to get proper care.

The Tri-County Fire Protection District and Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District helped the Hazelgreen Fire Protection District with the rescue.

