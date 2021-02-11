Investigation into shooting death at Springfield home shifts to stolen car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ask for your help to locate a car stolen from the home of a man found dead in Springfield.

Police have interviewed several in the investigation into the death of Chandler Sweaney, 23. Officers found him dead from a gunshot wound at his home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street on February 1. Police say another man suffered gunshot wounds in the incident.

Sweaney drove a dark blue 2010 Mazda 5. It features a license plate GG5-X7F. Police cannot say if the stolen car is connected to the shootings. Sweaney’s mother believes all of the criminal activity may be linked to him placing an ad for roommates a few months ago. He then took someone into his home he didn’t know, which in brought others to the home. Neighbors tell Sweaney’s mother Shelley Larrick activity at the house had increased in recent months.

Larrick says the stolen car adds even more to the pain they’re already feeling.

“You know, that’s just one more thing on top of it,” said Larrick. “And we don’t care about a car at all. It’s just the fact that they stole it from my son. So it’s just unbelievable to me. I don’t know. It’s people without conscience or people that are I don’t know, on drugs, so that they don’t have a conscience is all I can think of.”

If you have any information on the homicide or the stolen car, call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 417-869-TIPS.

