LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County prosecutor filed charges against a man from Maine for striking a Missouri Highway Patrolman during a traffic stop in Lebanon Wednesday.

Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.

Trooper Cory Stauffer conducted a traffic stop involving Sailer at an exit in Lebanon around 7:30 a.m. Stauffer told investigators Sailer became agitated. Stauffer says Sailer told him his brother had been killed by an officer in Arizona. Stauffer then said Sailer rolled up his window and began to circle around the parking lot of a restaurant. Stauffer said Sailer then struck him, dragging him, then pinning him against a steel pillar.

Officer later arrested him at another business down the road.

Investigators say Sailor told authorities he was traveling to Arizona for his brother’s funeral. Officers shot his brother during a standoff. Investigators say Sailer admitted to striking the officer during an interview.

The Mesa, Arizona Police Department issued a situational awareness bulletin in reference to Galen Sailer. It claimed Sailer had made statements to family members threatening to kill police officers in retaliation for his brother’s death on February 7.

Sailer remains jailed in Laclede County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.