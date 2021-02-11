Advertisement

Joiner helps Mississippi beat No. 10 Missouri

Mississippi forward Romello White (0) and guard Luis Rodriguez (15) defend against Missouri...
Mississippi forward Romello White (0) and guard Luis Rodriguez (15) defend against Missouri guard Xavier Pinson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The recent mastery of ranked teams continued Wednesday night for Mississippi as Jarkel Joiner scored 21 points as the Rebels beat No. 10 Missouri 80-59.

Ole Miss (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern) stretched their win streak to three games, including a win over No.16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers. The surge left the Rebels in the middle of a logjam of the SEC standings, with eight teams within three games of each other.

“Having success gave us confidence,” Mississippi coach Kermit Davis said. “We didn’t give up baskets in transition and did a good job staying in front of them. You can’t let Missouri play downhill.”

Devontae Shuler and Luis Rodriguez added 15 points apiece for the Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern), extended their winning streak to three games that includes wins over No. 16 Tennessee and the No. 10 Tigers.

Ole Miss used a 17-2 run that spanned the final two minutes of the first half and the opening three minutes of the second half to build an insurmountable 51-37 lead. The Rebels led by as many as 22 points midway in the second half as Missouri never seriously threatened again.

“That (17-2 run) was the critical part,” Davis said. “It’s a coach’s cliché but it’s true how you finish and how you start. We got out in transition, got our hands on the ball and made some good plays. It was great to see.”

Dru Smith led Missouri (13-4, 6-4) with 17 points as the loss snapped a three-game winning streak. Javon Pickett added 10 points as the Tigers struggled at the free throw line, shooting 5 of 15 (33 percent) and were outrebounded 34-19.

“We just didn’t have the edge we normally have,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I don’t know where to start. We didn’t have it tonight and give those guys credit.”

Ole Miss finished 29 of 51 (57 percent) from the field and 8 of 21 (38 percent) from three-point range, including five by Shuler. The Rebels were 14 of 17 from the free throw line (82 percent) and had 21 assists for 29 baskets, including four apiece from KJ Buffen and Robert Allen.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: After winning six of the last seven starts, a road upset to suddenly streaking Ole Miss was disappointing, but not totally unexpected. The Tigers managed only three field goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half, effectively ending any comeback bid.

Ole Miss: Flying under the radar, the Rebels have quietly won three consecutive starts and moved into the upper half of the SEC standings, but play three of the next four games on the road, which figure to determine any postseason hopes.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

After climbing into the Top 10 for the first time in more than eight seasons, the upset loss virtually guarantees a drop from that height. However, a Saturday home win over Arkansas would go a long way in keeping the Tigers among the Top 25.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers host Arkansas on Saturday. Missouri defeated the Razorbacks 81-69 on Jan. 2.

Ole Miss: The Rebels visit South Carolina on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
Monday is a first alert weather day for the potential for heavy snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold continues to build
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,000 cases
Police worked several ice-related crashes in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday.
MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado...
Benintendi goes to Royals in 3-team trade
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Arkansas ends 8-game losing streak to Kentucky
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on leave after crash