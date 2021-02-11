Advertisement

Massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on Texas interstate

A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on...
A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.(Texas DOT)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A massive pileup involving reportedly more than 100 vehicles happened Thursday in Fort Worth.

The crash shut down Interstate 35W, and Fort Worth Fire Department referred to it as a “mass casualty incident.” The department said on Twitter that multiple people were trapped.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local reports.

Slippery roads from ice and winter weather likely played a role in the crashes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
Monday is a first alert weather day for the potential for heavy snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold continues to build
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,000 cases
Police worked several ice-related crashes in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday.
MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod
Investigators have found skeletal remains of at least six pirates at a shipwreck site off the...
Pirate remains found in shipwreck off the coast of Cape Cod
Marathoner Rep. Pat Fallon uses same training techniques on Capitol Hill
Marathoner Rep. Pat Fallon uses same training techniques in Congress
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas Senate OKs health care religious objections bill