Missouri governor signs $324M rent assistance bill

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media Thursday.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed a bill to provide more than $324 million in federal funding to Missouri renters and landlords struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money comes from a federal program that Congress passed in December aimed at helping tenants who have fallen behind on rent and face eviction.

Both Missouri landlords and tenants can apply for aid under the program, which is administered by the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

Renters can use the money to pay past due rent or to help pay future rent costs for up to a one-year period. The money can also be spent on utility expenses including gas, water and electricity.

