Missouri lawmakers consider bills on mistaken unemployment payments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering several bills to allow Missourians to keep unemployment benefits they were not entitled.

The House Special Committee on Government Oversight heard seven separate proposals Wednesday to forgive payments to people who were not intentionally committing fraud. Gov. Mike Parson has said people should return the money. Most of the bills considered Wednesday focused on federal unemployment benefits. Only about 20-25% of the overpayments in Missouri came from state funds.

Committee Chairman Rep. Jered Taylor said the committee will likely combine most of the proposals into one bill and vote on it early next week.

