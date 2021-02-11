Advertisement

Moms & Money: Budget friendly fun at the Farmers Market of the Ozarks.

By Jackie Garrity
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On the outside of the Farmers Market of the Ozarks, it’s a cold Saturday in January. On the inside, it’s business as usual.

“I see a lot of families here for a lot of reasons. I think number one reason is that our own vendors are all families and at this point we’ve been here for 7 years and our family shoppers know our family vendors” said market manager Jesse Stone.

It’s a feast for the eyes, ears and palette. There are plenty of delicious samples available at the over 40 vendors at the market.

“It’s so healthy. All of your food that you buy here is produced within a hundred and fifty mile radius. You’re supporting your local economy” said Stone.

It’s also an outing that Stone says won’t break the family bank.

“It’s a inexpensive way to spend several hours. Every Saturday we have our balloon guy over here. We’ve got honey vendors with sweet little honey sticks. There are a million locally made healthy snacks for kids” said Stone.

“There’s just something about coming out here and teaching the kids” said Nishelle Metcalfe, a vendor at a local honey stand. “To come and see the different farmers, the different artisan crafts and you can see where something is from.”

The market runs year-round. According to Stone, the price of fruit and vegetables at the market is lower than what you would pay at a big box store. The price of meat is about the same. She says they also accept EBT. Pets are welcome too.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
Monday is a first alert weather day for the potential for heavy snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold continues to build
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,000 cases
Police worked several ice-related crashes in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday.
MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
Mom's & Money: Farmers market fun for the whole family
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks remotely to legislators on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 in Little...
Arkansas Senate OKs health care religious objections bill
Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) hired Daniel Ogunyemi as college director of...
Ozarks Technical Community College hires its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion