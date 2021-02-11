Advertisement

Newton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy

Sgt. Jeremiah Harper Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Sgt. Jeremiah Harper Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) -The Newton County Arkansas Sheriff says Sgt. Jeremiah Harper, 30, died after an accident at his house.

Harper started his career with the sheriff’s office in September 2014 under former Sheriff Keith Slape. Harper worked at the sheriff’s office as a jailer/dispatcher, reserve deputy sheriff, full-time deputy sheriff and jail sergeant. He graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2018.

“Jeremiah was one of those people that everyone loved,” said Sheriff Wheeler. “He always had a grin on his face, would do anything for anybody and was solid and dependable. His death has us all reeling and leaves a huge void in our agency and in our lives. Jeremiah was not only a co-worker, but a friend. We are one big family and our family is hurting. I ask for your prayers for everyone at my office and for Jeremiah’s friends and family.”

Sgt. Harper has several family members in law enforcement in Newton and Boone Counties. His father, Steve, is a bailiff and reserve deputy for Newton County, his cousin, J.D. Harper, is a Full-time deputy in Newton County and another cousin, Dusty Morgan, is a full-time deputy for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Services are pending for Sgt. Harper.

