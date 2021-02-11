On Your Side podcast: Save $15 on Valentine’s Day Flowers, New Twist to Puppy Scam
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ashley explains a simple trick to save $15-20 on Valentine’s Day flowers.
If you plan to purchase a large appliance during a Presidents Day sale, we can help!
Plus, scam alert! There’s a new twist to the puppy scam.
Listen to The Rest of On Your Side podcast on your favorite host such as Spotify, Apple Podcast, or Google Podcast.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.