On Your Side podcast: Save $15 on Valentine’s Day Flowers, New Twist to Puppy Scam

OYS podcast
OYS podcast(OYS)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ashley explains a simple trick to save $15-20 on Valentine’s Day flowers. 

If you plan to purchase a large appliance during a Presidents Day sale, we can help!

Plus, scam alert! There’s a new twist to the puppy scam.

Listen to The Rest of On Your Side podcast on your favorite host such as Spotify, Apple Podcast, or Google Podcast.

