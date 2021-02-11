On Your Side: Shopping for large appliances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re shopping for a large appliance, you’re in luck.

Presidents Day sales historically have the best deals. Despite the deep discounts, large appliances are still considered big ticket items.

You know to check reviews and ratings, but should you get the extended warranty?

“The average cost of a warranty is about the same as the average repair cost, which is $162 dollars. It’s really kind of a wash whether you should get it or not,” said Dan Wroclawski with Consumer Reports.

If you’re shopping this weekend, know delivery might take a while. We’re talking several weeks because of the pandemic. That could play a factor into answering the age old question, to repair or to replace?

First, know your budget. What can you really afford? Second, urgency. Is the appliance something your family needs now?

“Our rule of thumb is you don’t want to repair it if it’s going to cost more than 50 percent of the replacement cost,” said Wroclawski.

Also consider the age of the appliance.

“If it’s over ten-years-old, you might want to replace it. If it’s only four-years-old and has life left, probably lean towards repairing it,” said Wroclawski.

Keep those receipts and understand the return policy.

Signup for recall notices.

Put the owner’s manual in a safe spot. If you plan to sell your home within the next few years, the new owner, will appreciate having those documents.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.