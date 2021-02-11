Ozarks Technical Community College hires its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) is looking to make change and impact students through its newest director role.

OTC hired Daniel Ogunyemi as college director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“It’s a fun challenge, it’s something I’m very much looking forward to, but it does definitely feel really new,” said Ogunyemi.

Ogunyemi is not new to the missions and goals of DEI. He previously worked at Burrell Behavioral Health in a fairly similar role and is a part-time physiology instructor at OTC.

While Ogunyemi is new to the position, the job is brand new to the institution. Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC Chancellor, said there has always been a demand for the position.

Census data shows that only 8% of the residents in OTC’s 12-county service region are non-white, but non-white enrollment in the OTC school system is 18%. Higdon explained that attracting students from diverse backgrounds has been organic for OTC.

“It’s been the fastest-growing college in the state for 30 years, but it’s also the lowest funded,” explained Higdon.

Unfortunately, Higdon said the funds weren’t there for a diversity, equity and inclusion director. However, now that it is, it makes Ogunyemi’s role especially important in efforts to eliminate all barriers for students and staff.

“My goal is to come work alongside all of my colleagues here at OTC, my colleagues here in the community, the students that we represent now, and we will represent in the future; create equitable access and remove as many barriers as possible for people to be involved,” said Ogunyemi.

Ogunyemi emphasized that the DEI role isn’t to blame or hinder anyone.

“We want to grow, we want to change, and we want to be better,” said Higdon.

Ogunyemi added, “We’re going to be leaders in this fight as we work towards diversity, equity and inclusion in Springfield and the surrounding area.”

As Ognuyami settles into the newest OTC director role, he said his first order of business to see change, growth and impact is to listen.

" I want to listen to anybody willing to talk. From what I’ve found, most people are willing to talk. All of us have a story, and I want to listen to them because those stories will impact how I do my job,” Ognuyami explained passionately.

