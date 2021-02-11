Rent and utility assistance available to Greene County residents in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In December, Congress passed a stimulus package proding $25 billion in rental assistance.

Greene County was a recipient of some of those funds. This will provide aid for rent and utilities for Greene County residents. On January 25 Greene County received $8.7 million from the US Treasury to offer residents rent and utility assistance. The application for help should be open in March.

“It’s actually been much faster than the CARES Act funds and we will have the application and everything on the county website but the thing we are working on right now is working with those six organizations to sign subrecipient agreements, which have to be formulated and the application has to be formulated as well.” Said Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon

These are the six organizations that are working with the county to distribute funds to those who need the money.

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC)

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

Council of Churches of the Ozarks

The Salvation Army

“It will be pretty rapid from the time they make the application. “ said Dixon “The funds are there and we want to get those funds out as quickly as possible.”

According to the federal guidelines, in order to qualify, you must meet one or more of the following criteria

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

According to the U.S. Treasury website, eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and grantee funds are available.

If you are needing help in the meantime, there is utility assistance available through OACAC.

“Under that program, there is energy assistance which does not require a shut-off notice and there is energy crisis intervention which does require a shut-off notice.” Said OACAC Resource Development Manager Lindsey Dumas-Bell “There are guidelines of 135% of the poverty level, but really people should just apply if they have a need.”

Assistance funds can only be used for rent and utilities and is only available to Greene County residents. Again this assistance is not available yet, but we will let you know as soon as it is.

If you are not a resident of Greene County you can apply for assistance through the state of Missouri soon. For more information on state funding click here.

