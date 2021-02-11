Road crews feeling tired after a long stretch of winter weather; preparing for snow next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It has been all hands on deck this week, not just for MoDOT but also for the City of Springfield. With several rounds of winter weather over the last few days, they have been kept busy with all their trucks out on the roads.

Darin Hamelink, the District Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT, said, “With this storm we’ve had wave after wave of precipitation. We’ve been active for about six days.”

Winter has tightened its grip on the Ozarks this week. With cold temperatures and several rounds of freezing rain and icy roads.

Eric Claussen, the Superintendent of Street Operations for the city of Springfield, said, “It’s like groundhog day., we wake up to almost the exact same conditions each one of the days this week.”

MoDOT says they have crews working around the clock on 12 hour shifts. They have been working for six days straight.

“During winter operations we work 12 hour shifts round the clock until we get the majors back to near normal. It does start to wear on you, especially if you’re on night shift,” Hamelink said.

MoDOT does have some backup drivers available in addition to their regular crew. Their backup drivers also have day jobs and are not always available to clear roadways.

MoDOT crews are working at full staff. However, the effect of several rounds of wintry precipitation is taking its toll. Normally, they are used to quick moving systems, which allows them to take breaks after their shifts. This week they have already put in around 70 or 80 hours.

“We’re stretched pretty much on our drivers, it’s pretty much all hands on deck,” Hamelink said.

MoDOT crews in southwest Missouri have used 8 thousand tons of salt since February 4th. This is about 20% of their supply.

“We put a replenishment salt order in,” Hamelink said.

City of Springfield has only used about 400 tons of salt this week alone. Until this week, Springfield has not needed to use much salt. They also mix salt with other compounds to help with traction on roads and help the salt stretch.

With more wintry precipitation on the way early next week, MoDOT wants to remind drivers that their main focus will be the major roads.

As for the city of Springfield Crews they said the main traffic points will be their primary focus. They do not expect many passes through neighborhood routes.

“Unfortunately we just don’t have the resources or the crew sizes to be able to regularly do that,” Claussen said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.