Springfield-Greene County Health Department encourages patience while waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people have more questions, than answers when it comes to when they’ll get the COVID-19 vaccine. One Springfield woman faced issues while trying to sign-up for the shot.

“I’ve signed up on every site I could find,” said Rebecca Graf.

Graf said she’s worked hard to get the COVID-19 vaccine. So far, though, she and her older brother are waiting and waiting. She said he has COPD.

“He would actually, in my mind, need to get the immunization before me,” she said.

Graf said she understands healthcare workers and first responders should come first, but she’s wondering when it will be her turn.

“I’ve signed up through Mercy, Jordan Valley, Cox,” she said.

She said she’s also registered through the state’s Navigator site and Walgreens. Walmart recently announced it would have vaccines available for distribution this week, so Graf tried that route, too.

“I was able to register on all the other websites but that one just turned out to be a hassle. I could not get through,” she said.

Graf said she tried for two hours, until eventually the site told her no Walmart locations in her area were offering the vaccine in her area.

Walmart sent KY3 News a statement saying the scheduling system is having trouble as its received a surge of interest in vaccination appointments. A spokesperson wrote in an email they’re working on the problem now and do not expect it to keep Walmart from starting to distribute the vaccines on Friday.

Kathryn Wall, with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said there are about 3 million Missourians eligible for shots, but not enough vaccine to go around.

“The last thing someone wants to hear when they’re really frustrated is just to be patient. Unfortunately, that’s our message right now,” she said.

Wall said she encourages patients to get their name on every vaccine wait-list possible.

“We want people to be motivated for vaccine. We want people to want this and we are working as hard as we can to meet that demand,” Wall said.

Graf said she understands this process is unprecendented for health leaders, but with the pandemic’s end in site, she wishes there was a timeline available.

“I think it’s important for everyone to get it. I think it’s what we need to do to help us get past this pandemic,” she said.

Wall said even as pharmacies, and hospitals are going through their wait lists they are taking health conditions into consideration when deciding who gets priority.

