Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. says quarantine not required for at least 90 days after full COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Those fully vaccinated for COVID-19 who come in close contact with someone testing positive for the virus will no longer be required to quarantine for at least 90 days following their second dose.

This is the result of COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, quarantine requirements will not apply if ALL of the following criteria are met:

It has been at least two weeks since the final dose of vaccine was given (second dose for two-dose vaccines, first and final dose for one-dose vaccines)

It hasn’t been more than 90 days since the final dose of vaccine

The individual remains asymptomatic

The individual is not a resident of a long term care facility

Those who do not meet all four criteria above will be required to follow traditional quarantine guidance. More information on this updated as well as traditional quarantine guidance is available at health.springfieldmo.gov/quarantine

“This is encouraging news about our confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, and is another significant turning point in our recovery from this pandemic,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “I hope people are reassured by this update and all the more motivated to get vaccinated.”

The CDC and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department continue to encourage—regardless of vaccination status—wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.

It should be noted that CDC has initially indicated this guidance applies to the 90 days following full vaccination, but plans to monitor evidence and evaluate as we learn more about how long immunity from the vaccine lasts. This is evidence that CDC believes that immunity lasts for at least 90 days, not that it only lasts for 90 days. This also mirrors current guidance for immunity following COVID-19 infection.

