Springfield outreach group helps homeless keep safe overnight during cold temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One local group is on a mission to save lives throughout this bitterly cold week. The Connecting Grounds is making rounds across Springfield to find the homeless as temperatures drop.

“This life threatening weather and it’s going to put an enormous amount of people at risk in our community,” said The Connecting Grounds pastor Christie Love.

The below-freezing temperatures throughout the week has been painful for many people, Love said.

“We have more than 200 individuals that do not have access to shelter, and that’s including people who cannot get into crisis cold weather shelters because they’re full,” Love said.

Her group loads up several vehicles and vans to distribute items that help those on the streets deal with the bitter cold during the night. Vehicles are filled with blankets, clothing, gloves and hand warmers.

“We have been able to discern by working with some medical professionals that about six HotHands can keep a person from freezing to death during these nights that are really cold because they can strategically place them at different points on their body to help keep their core body temperature up,” Love said.

Love said she keeps in touch with many people who are homeless, and she will check in on them from nigh to night. She said others will call and update her on items they need and where they are staying.

She and several volunteers also transport some of the homeless from one spot to another.

One volunteer who used to be homeless said he recalls how difficult his nights on the streets were when temperatures were brutally cold.

“Sometimes you pray to die” said volunteer Jeremiah Pruitt. " It’s that cold out there. And that’s some of the worst feelings you’ll ever have in your life is just to want it to be over with.”

Pruitt said those nights were some of the hardest and most painful nights he has ever experienced in his life.

“When it’s that cold you can barely move your hands and it hurts to even touch anything, it’s just a crucial feeling I don’t wish upon nobody,” he said. “Not even my worst enemy.”

Pruitt is now on a road to recovery and has a place to call home now, thanks to The Connecting Grounds. Love said he was turned away from a warming shelter one night because they were too full.

“[Love] didn’t give up on me and she’s pretty much what saved my life,” Pruitt said. “I thank her from the bottom of my heart.”

He is now part of a recovery program with The Connecting Grounds. Pruitt said he enjoys being able to help others who are struggling out on the streets.

“It helps me to give back to others because I know the need they need for it,” he said. “It’s not just a necessity, they have to have it to survive.”

The outreach group said they plan to keep making their rounds as long as the temperatures stay so low. Each night they make stops all across Springfield starting at 7 p.m. and ending at or past midnight.

