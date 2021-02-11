Supporters, opponents of a mascot change at Kickapoo High School submit petitions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The principal of Kickapoo High School received petitions this week from students arguing for and against changing the mascot.

Kickapoo High School’s mascot is the “Chiefs.”

Nearly 4,700 people signed a petition to keep the nickname. Another 3,500 signed a petition to change the nickname. Both petitions have been forwarded to Dr. Powers, principal of Kickapoo High School, who will confirm a time to discuss concerns with both groups. During those discussions, SPS administration will be represented to listen and learn more about both perspectives.

Supporters of the mascot change say the “chief” is a form of cultural appropriation. Opponents argue the mascot honors the Kickapoo tribe, which once called the area home. Springfield Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Stephen Hall says it is the district’s goal to “always demonstrate respect in our traditions and feedback is welcome and appreciated.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.