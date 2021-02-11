Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Striped Valentine’s Day sugar cookies

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Striped Sugar Cookies

24 oz tube sugar cookie dough

1/4 cup pink or red sprinkles

2 drops red food coloring

Split dough in half. By hand, mix half of the dough with the two drops of food coloring. Roll out pink and white dough separately on a floured surface making sure each color is and even thickness. Cover the top of the pink dough with the sugar sprinkles. Using a pastry wheel cut each flat of dough into 1/4 inch strips. Remove alternating strips and replace with a strip from the other color. Place a sheet of plastic wrap over the alternated strips and using a rolling pin gently roll the dough to press strips together. Using cookie cutter shape of your choice cut out the cookies and bake according to the package directions.

