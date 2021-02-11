The City of Bransons Temporary Public Assistance Program provides additional funding to 7 local non-profit organizations

Branson, Mo. (KY3) - Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin, who serves on the Temporary Assistance Program committee, said the funding is broken up into two categories.

”One is the arts and culture and the other is temporary emergency public assistance,”Martin said.

Chief Martin tells KY3 the temporary emergency public assistance funding is its biggest focus.

”So when you look at Christian Action Ministries, Faith Community Health, the Salvation Army those three do the majority of the temporary emergency for us,” Martin said.

He said The Salvation Army helps place people for emergency housing shelter.

”We use some of our local hotels that the Salvation Army has partnerships with to take vouchers or we can place them for one or two nights until their social services team can find something more permanent for them.”

Chief Martin said Elevate Branson is another non-profit organization receiving additional funding from the city this year.

“When you look at Elevate Branson they are able to use some of these funds to help people secure the resources they need to apply for and to work,” Martin said.

Elevate Branson tells KY3 the$7,000 in funding will help provide transportation for neighbors in need.

”If they don’t have a picture ID we can take them to the DMV to get a drivers license or an ID card and if they don’t have a birth certificate to get that we take them to the Health Department,” Executive Director, Bryan Stallings said.

Stallings said the pandemic has made its outreach more difficult and is grateful for the additional funding to better serve the growing needs of the community.

