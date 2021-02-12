Battlefield, Mo. Police Department warns of mailbox thefts

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Battlefield Police say there has been a spike in mailbox thefts lately.

According to a Facebook post by the Battlefield Police Department, there have been a significant number of break-ins and thefts. The department says while officers routinely patrol neighborhoods, it is not always easy for officers to tell who should be removing mail from a mailbox.

The department says you should always stay alert for suspicious activity throughout your neighborhood. And if you are worried about someone breaking into your mailbox while you’re not home, the United States Postal Service says planning ahead can help.

”If you’re going to go on vacation or be away from home for a few days, you can go to our website at USPS.com and put your mail on vacation hold,” USPS spokesperson Mark Inglett said. “We’ll hold your mail for you at the post office including packages.”

Or you may consider sending mail to a different spot.

”They can be delivered right to your work,” Inglett said. “Or if you have a neighbor you feel comfortable with, maybe have the packages addressed to a neighbor and they can keep an eye on it for you until you get home.”

Even if you are not traveling and are just worried about somebody else getting to your mailbox before you, USPS says the best way to prevent a theft is by signing up for mail alerts. The alert system is called Informed Delivery, which will let you know what mail you will be getting.

”From that point on you’re going to start getting emails in the morning to show you images of mail pieces you can expect to receive that day or within the next 48 hours,” Inglett said.

Inglett said you should contact USPS for help if you are worried there has been a scam to your alerts.

”If you feel you’re involved in a situation where somebody is trying to create a false account with your address, please contact us immediately and if necessary we’ll contact the inspection service and local law enforcement,” he said.

Police say if you do see a suspicious vehicle, make sure you write down its make and model, along with the license plate number.

