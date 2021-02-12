BRRR... IT’S COLD: Steps to protect your home’s water supply

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Phones are ringing off the hook for service calls because of frozen pipes. The coldest air of the season is still on the way. Your pipes are still at risk of freezing over.

“If you don’t want your house to freeze, the best thing that you can do is move to Florida,” Brett Callahan, a field supervisor with Air Services All Heating and Cooling, said.

While moving before the coldest weather moves in is likely not an option, there are ways you can protect your home.

Open the cabinets and use a space heater to keep pipes warm. This is especially important if your pipes are along an outside wall, or a north facing wall.

“The space heater is more like a radiative heat from a distance. You don’t want that space heater right on top of that pipe,” Callahan said.

Never leave space heaters unattended and make sure they have overheating protection. Make sure the heater turns off when tipped over, and never cover the heater with a blanket or anything fabric. Keep heater at leas three feet away from other objects in the room.

When it comes to hair dryers, Callahan advises to not use them at all because they are often misused and put too close to the pipes.

Callahan said towels wrapped around pipes do not supply enough insulation to keep them warm.

Wrapping pipes in heat tape should be a last resort.

“Just because of how expensive it is, it’s going to increase your utility bill,” Callahan said.

The tried and true trick, is to keep your HVAC running and turn your faucets to drip.

“The faucets that you want to drip are the furthest from where your water supply is coming in from the city,” Callahan said.

So if your waterline is on the west side of the house, drip faucets on the east side. If you have multiple floors, drip faucets on every level.

Well houses are very different. It uses a pumping system to take water directly from the ground. You need a small steady stream in your faucet to keep the well house pipes from freezing. It cannot be a drip because otherwise it will not prevent freezing. If the stream is too strong it activates the pump in the well house and could cause problems with the controls.

Richard Linebaugh, the co-owner of Hewitt Well Drilling and Pump, said, “You want it just above a drip so you can and that way you can conserve the short cycling effect on your pump motor.”

Hewitt has gotten over a dozen calls this week because of frozen well houses. If your well house is not insulated the best thing to do is use a well house heater to warm the house up.

Linebaugh said LED lights are ineffective because they do not provide enough heat to keep the pressure tank and controls from freezing.

“For not that much cost, you can get what’s called a little well house heater than you can plug in,” Linebaugh said.

Secure all air leaks in your well house.

“Make sure the lid is on good, if you have one where you enter with a door, make sure that it is sealed up tight,” Linenaugh said.

Use gravel around the base of well house to secure leaks

Linebaugh said if the well houses freezes you will loose water completely. Call for emergency service if this happens.

Safety tips to alternative heat sources

Safety tips when using alternative heat sources

Winter weather resources in the Ozarks

Checklist for winterizing your home:

Check and clear out the gutters

Make sure ceiling fans turn in a clockwise direction, this will push hot air towards the floor

Make sure attic is properly insulated

Check and seal air leaks around windows and doors with weather stripping for caulking. Considering putting up insulation film over windows

Protect the pipes from freezing by opening cabinets and putting out space heaters

Drip the faucets

Keep sidewalks and driveway clear of ice and snow

Keep the thermostat turned ON or on AUTO

Have your heating checked every year

Test your smoke and CO2 detector

Replace HVAC filters

Checklist for winterizing your car:

Have the tank at least halfway full

Check the tire tread, replace tires if need be. Put new tires on the back of the vehicle

Change your oil

Install new windshield wipers

Keep gas tank half full at all times

Check tire pressure frequently

Have an emergency kit in your car

Have the battery inspected

Add antifreeze

Car emergency kit starter list:

Blankets

Gloves

Kitty litter to help with traction

First aid kit

Jumper cables

Non-perishable food items

De-icer

Windshield scraper

Winter weather safety in your home checklist:

Keep up with the latest forecast, especially if it is calling for snow or ice

Have a backup way to get power

Have extra food on hand. Especially non-perishable food and foods that do not need to be frozen or refrigerated.

Use proper safety precautions when using space heaters, fireplaces, and stoves

Add seasonal items such as blankets, gloves, etc. to your home emergency kit

Keep flashlights in easy to access places

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.