FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI arrested two Springfield men wanted for the Capitol riot on January 6.

Agents say Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick surrendered to FBI agents. A judge issued a warrant for both of their arrests. Each face federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and parading and demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Thousands stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem. Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who they believe committed crimes during the riot.

