Advertisement

FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FBI arrested two Springfield men wanted for the Capitol riot on January 6.

Agents say Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick surrendered to FBI agents. A judge issued a warrant for both of their arrests. Each face federal charges of restricted buildings or grounds, unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, disorderly conduct and parading and demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Thousands stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was meeting to vote to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win. Five people died in the mayhem. Law enforcement officials across the country have been working to locate and arrest suspects who they believe committed crimes during the riot.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm system will bring snow across the Ozarks beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold and snow headed our way
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Sgt. Jeremiah Harper Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Newton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
Springfield health leaders explain benefits of new guidelines for those with COVID-19 vaccine
With the threat of snow early next week, the Monett School district is preparing for online...
Monett schools prepares for distance learning snow days
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 550+ cases
Hood's Propane/Halltown, Mo.
Propane companies report increase demand as temperatures drop in the Ozarks