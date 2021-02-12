Freezing temperatures in the Ozarks creates risk for frostbite

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Frostbite and hypothermia are real dangers for all of us in the low temperatures we’ll see this weekend.

Christie Love with The Connecting Grounds tells KY3 she’s been helping some get treatment for frostbite all week.

“We have a lot of people who are dealing with frostbite of toes and fingers,” Love said.

Love shared a picture of one of the many she has helped treat in the freezing temperatures. Some cases have resulted in irreversible damage.

”Last week we had a gentleman who had to have an amputation done because of frostbite that was very severe,” Love said.

She said the church treats frostbite cases at its outreach center regularly.

”We soak toes, we wrap toes, and we’re constantly just checking just for progress, and just trying to keep dry socks on everybody [and] dry shoes on everybody,” Love said. “This kind of weather is particularly difficult with frostbite just because it’s wet.”

Mercy Emergency Medicine Physician Keith Butvilas said frostbite can set in quickly depending on the windchill.

”People can lose digits in as little as five, ten [or] fifteen minutes and they can get that discoloration, loss of feeling,” Butvilas said.

Butvilas says if you start to feel stinging or burning you could be in early stages of frostbite. When you lose feeling in your fingers ears and toes, more severe frostbite is setting in.

”Once you start developing symptoms, that’s your cue to get inside, get warmed up, take a little bit of a break from the outdoor elements,” he said. “Generally when that sets in, I wouldn’t wait any longer than three to five minutes at the most.”

The CDC say’s important to not use heating pads, lamps, heat of the stove, fireplace, or radiator for warming.

”Here at the E.R. we use actually warm water baths typically between 98 and 102 degrees is the temperature we like to shoot for,” Butvila said. “Anything warmer than that you risk potentially burning the tissue. "

Love said The Connecting Grounds is also working to put as man in warm hotel rooms over the next week as possible to help them escape the cold. So far, she said 31 have been provided with a hotel room.

“Until we run out of rooms or money we will try to get people into hotels,” Love said. “Many of them are already dealing with some stages of [frostbite], so this week in a hotel is critical for them to be able to recover a little bit.”

Butvilas said Mercy has not seen a large number of people coming in with frostbite concerns, but the number has started to pick up this week. He recommended using some hot-hands or foot warmers to keep your body as warm as possible out in the cold. Butvilas suggested putting them in your hat, if it is made safely to do so, to keep your ears warm as well to avoid the cold as long as possible.

