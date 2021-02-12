Jordan Valley Community Health Center expanding to nine clinics after buying former Springfield Price Cutter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Just as private health care providers like Cox and Mercy have added more clinics and services to meet increased demand during the pandemic, the federally-funded public sector is expanding as well.

Based in Springfield, Jordan Valley Community Health has eight clinics including locations in Marshfield, Republic, Lebanon and Hollister.

This week they’ve announced a ninth future clinic location after purchasing the old Springfield Price Cutter at Grand and Kansas Expressway in order to continue expanding their public mission.

“We are a federally qualified health center so we are here to serve the under-served or those who have difficulty finding access for heath care anywhere else,” said Dr. Nick Pfannenstiel, Jordan Valley’s Vice President of Oral Health.

“Early on in our mission we were providing medical care, providing dental access and providing behavioral health access,” added Dr. Matt Stinson, Jordan Valley’s Vice President of Health Services. “But right now it’s about providing access to vaccine.”

And that’s exactly what they were doing on Thursday at the Price Cutter location as even though the 50,000 square-foot building is basically a shell right now, Jordan Valley and the local health department are already putting it to use as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Thursday chairs and tables dotted the vast indoor setting as staff gave a second round of shots to those who qualify under the state guidelines like health care workers.

One of those coming by was Dr. Mark Melson, who works at My Dentist but might be better known as “The Doc that Rocks” in local radio advertisements when he dispenses old music trivia tidbits.

On Thursday he came to the vaccination station to get his booster shot.

“Being a dentist we create a lot of aerosol so we have a lot of exposure,” he explained. “So to get vaccinated is kind of a big deal for me. It makes me feel more comfortable and a lot safer. But I also have kids and grand kids that I like to be around. So it’s even a bigger deal for that I think.”

While the Price Cutter site is an important addition to Jordan Valley’s role in fighting COVID-19, it’s also helpful to other aspects of the public health organization’s growth.

“This is certainly a response in using this facility as a COVID hub,” Pfannenstiel said. “But in a few months our state is expanding Medicaid access and coverage and we want to be as best prepared for that as possible. That is a big reason we are having this new site open as well.”

It’s not known yet exactly when the new clinic will be open and one roadblock will be finding additional healthcare workers because of nationwide shortages.

“It’s providing a challenge,” Pfannenstiel said.

There’s also the fact that some people needing regular medical care are reluctant to go in-person for a doctor’s visit during the pandemic.

“We can do phone consuls,” Pfannenstiel said of the alternatives available. “We can provide in-person live video telehealth consuls for individuals.”

It’s also important to note that you can still sign-up for a COVID-19 vaccination at Jordan Valley’s website even if you’re not a patient there.

www.jordanvalley.org/covid

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.