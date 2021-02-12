KY3 Checklist: Beating the winter blues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Don’t let the winter blues best you.

“It’s important to normalize that when we’re going through an extended time of practically no sunlight, and it’s cold and keeps snowing, and sleeting, it’s okay to feel a little bit blue about that,” emphasized Dr. Charles Darrow, Physiologist at Cox Health.

He said it’s typical to see empty parks and fewer people outdoors. Dr. Shelly Farnan, Psychologist and system director of diversity and inclusion at Burrell Behavioral Health added that our brains like seeing color and the recent weather forecast can lead to a lack of motivation in daily activities.

“If you compound that with the fact that we’re dealing with COVID 19, we have apposed upon us some isolation recommendations at a minimum. You take that all together, and certainly, it can lead to Seasonal Affective Disorder,” explained Dr. Darrow.

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder?

When that blues starts to feel unbearable or interfering with how you go about your everyday tasks you may be experiencing Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) which is a subtype of depression. It occurs with a seasonal pattern. Symptoms to look for in adults include fatigue, difficulty focusing, changes in sleep, appetite, or thoughts of suicide.

How can you treat SAD?

Dr. Darrow and Dr. Farnan said the most important thing is being able to distinguish between winter blues and when something is wrong and not getting better.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is linked to a lack of light, therefore you should try getting as much sunlight as possible. Dr. Darrow recommended light therapy or opening your blinds up. Dr. Farnan said staying active and connecting with friends and family--virtual if needed is vital.

“Lean into those valuable, healthy relationships. Our brain is first and foremost survival brains, and we survive best in healthy connections with others,” said Dr. Farnan.

Dr. Darrow added, “Sometimes we don’t always recognize what’s changing in us emotionally, but others might. So, let’s look out for each other in addition to ourselves.”

Staying active in any way is necessary for your mental health, too. While home workouts may help, Dr. Darrow said it may not be the best move if you’re noticing isolation contributing to your SAD symptoms or winter blues. “It might actually be better, when it’s safe, to get out of the house because you can get a change in scenery, and you’re still getting that physical activity.”

You can start with small outdoor activities. Simply walking your pet, checking your mail, or even taking out the trash could help. Dr. Farnan said following through with a plan, changing your mindset, using positive declaration can have a real impact. “We can go to a place in our minds and our brains experience health and wellness benefits.”

If you are experiencing severe symptoms of SAD, speak with your doctor.

How to fight the winter blues?

Farnan said you can fight the winter blues by taking similar preventive SAD measures.

- Tend to the basics: drink plenty of water, keep a balanced diet, rest, and exercise as often as you can.

- Plug-In: Find things that make you happy and plug-in to them. Doing what makes you feel good helps you become more positive, and accomplish more.

- Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude: It’s a good idea to express gratitude as much as possible to make yourself and others feel better. Dr. Farnan said in doing so your body produces chemicals that help energize and motivate you.

- Play: Dr. Franan said to play is to lose track of time when we feel able to be our authentic selves, and we feel inspired. “As adults, we forget how critical Play is to our own health and wellness.”

-Be Well: Dr. Farnan said Be Well is an online community through Burrell Behavioral Health. It offers daily self-care, connecting resources, and brain health and science experiences.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

If you are in crisis and need immediate help for mental health or substance-use issue, call the 24/7 Crisis Help Line at 1-80-494-7355, or walk into the 24/7 Behavioral Crisis Center, located at 800 S. Park Ave.

For more information on tools and resources when dealing with r mental health or substance-use issue, click here.

