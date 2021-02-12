Logan-Rogersville fire chief urges homeowners to take precautions before winter storms

Rogersville, Mo. (KY3) - A local fire chief said there are things you should know about your home before the next winter storm. He explained how homeowners can protect their families from the potential danger.

“There is just a lot more danger in the winter time, and that danger triples when we get to having weather like we’re having now,” said Logan-Rogersville Fire Chief Rich Stirts.

Chief Stirts has a word of warning when it comes to freezing temperatures and the potential for snow piling up next week.

“If you have a furnace, most of those are vented out through the roof through a pipe,” he said. “You’ll see it in the winter time, putting out the steam and heat, but if that gets blocked, that’s going to fill your house with carbon monoxide.”

He said those vents and pipes could get covered up with all the snow expected in the forecast.

“Be prepared for the dangers to clear those as well,” Stirts said.

He said dryer vents also need to be cleaned out and uncovered.

“It doesn’t normally cause carbon monoxide, but if it gets hot enough, it will start a fire if that’s blocked,” Stirts said.

He said there are some precautions homeowners might not pay attention to.

“There are so many hidden dangers with this cold that you may not even think about and we’ve been, six to ten years since it’s been an extended period, you know, more than three days,” he said. “We’re looking at a week solid or maybe ten days and add snow on top of that. We’re going to see stuff we haven’t seen in a while.”

Stirts said some people will use space heaters to heat their workshops or keep their pets warm. He said don’t plug too many into one outlet and don’t leave any open bulbs or cloth materials near them. If you’re using a fire place to warm up, check on your chimney.

“The colder it gets, the more wood we’re piling in there. If it hasn’t been cleaned in a while, it’s probably not the appropriate time, but be aware of what you’re going to do. Have a fire extinguisher, baking soda or something available,” he said.

Stirts said there is a list of potential hazards for homes in the coming days, but there are ways to protect your family.

“It’s easy to get lax and we need to make sure we stay up on what’s happening to keep us ready to go,” he said.

Stirts said some people use open flames to thaw frozen water lines, which he said is not a good idea.

He said sleeping with the doors closed can be life-saving in case of a fire in the home. He said it can keep smoke and flames from getting inside a bedroom and slow down its spread, increasing chances of survival by at least 50%.

Stirts wants to remind homeowners, carbon monoxide detectors should be installed low, about five feet from the floor, while smoke detectors should be installed on the ceiling.

