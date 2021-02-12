Marshfield, Mo. man thanks blood donors for saving his life; area CBCO holding emergency blood drive

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield, Mo. man is alive due in part to the help of several strangers.

In 2020, Sid McConnell began suffering from chest pains. He needed a quadruple bypass in order to survive. As part of the procedure, McConnell received seven blood transfusions.

On Friday, he met and thanked two donors of blood he desperately needed at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks in Branson. The generosity of these men is especially meaningful to McConnell, because he himself has been a faithful blood donor for many years. He says he hopes his story drives home how important it is to give.

“We all need blood,” said McConnell. “And people are the only source of that. and when we are willing to step up and make a donation we are directly contributing to somebody being able to maintain their life.”

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is declaring a state of emergency regarding the local blood supply. Severe winter weather this week caused almost all mobile blood drives to be cancelled, resulting in the loss of over 500 potential donations. With more winter weather on the way, including the potential for heavy snow, it is imperative to try to build reserves in advance of anticipated blood drive cancellations next week. Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or blood drive near them.

CBCO’s Springfield Donor Center will hold an emergency blood drive over the weekend, extending donation hours and increasing staff to accommodate an additional influx of donors. Donation times are:

Emergency Blood Drive – CBCO Springfield Donor Center

220 W. Plainview Road

SPECIAL HOURS THIS WEEKEND ONLY

Saturday, Feb. 13 – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Successful donors giving through February 15 at CBCO donor centers will receive a $10 gift card redeemable through the LifePoints Local donor portal at www.cbco.org. Donors over the weekend will also be eligible to win one of two $500 gift cards by drawing. A special thanks to Greg and Carol Shackleford of Nixa for their generous donation. Donors will also receive an inspirational t-shirt, while supplies last.

“We usually have an opportunity for our blood reserves to recover after a winter storm, but the long-lasting nature of this winter event is a cause for concern,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “We simply cannot withstand an extended period of a severe reduction in blood donations. The outcome could be tragic for area patients if we run out of blood. We need our donors to rally this weekend to help us avert some potentially very negative consequences when it comes to the health of the region.”

Appointments are encouraged but not required for this event. Make your appointment to give online at www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.

