MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for teenager reported missing in Republic, Mo.
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is asking for your assistance to locate a missing teenager.
Kaylee Alexis Marquez, 15, disappeared this week.
If you know her whereabouts, please call the Republic Police Department at (417) 732-3961 and ask for Detective Stephenson.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.