MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for teenager reported missing in Republic, Mo.

Kaylee Alexis Marquez, 15, disappeared this week.
Kaylee Alexis Marquez, 15, disappeared this week.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is asking for your assistance to locate a missing teenager.

Kaylee Alexis Marquez, 15, disappeared this week.

If you know her whereabouts, please call the Republic Police Department at (417) 732-3961 and ask for Detective Stephenson.

