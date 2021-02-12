MISSING TEENAGER: Police searching for teenager reported missing in Republic, Mo.

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department is asking for your assistance to locate a missing teenager.

Kaylee Alexis Marquez, 15, disappeared this week.

If you know her whereabouts, please call the Republic Police Department at (417) 732-3961 and ask for Detective Stephenson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.