Monett schools prepares for distance learning snow days

Monett, Mo. (KY3) -With the threat of snow early next week, the Monett School district is preparing for online learning. Students in the Monett school district picked up technology from their school today. Elementary students received Ipads, middle and high school students received Chromebooks.

“We went around to all the classrooms and made sure all the devices were charged and ready to go so the students would be able to do whatever classwork they needed.” said technology support specialist Austin Lemaster.

By moving classes online, the district will not have to make up anytime missed because of snow or ice.

“There’s a lot of different math apps and reading apps that they use they use a lot of Google meets to join in on a classroom setting.”said Lemaster “So they can do virtual learning that way if they need to talk to their teacher.”

Students with internet access were able to pick up their devices at school today. Those without internet access were able to pick up a homework packet that they can complete during the snow days

“If they don’t have internet access at home, the teachers have put together work packets.” said Central Park Elementary Principal Jenifer Wallace “We call them AMI packets, alternative method of instruction, and it parallels what they are working on in the classroom.”

There will be no new topics in those packets... students will be reviewing what they have already learned. Students could also use the school internet to download any work that needs to be completed to their devices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.