Advertisement

Monett schools prepares for distance learning snow days

With the threat of snow early next week, the Monett School district is preparing for online...
With the threat of snow early next week, the Monett School district is preparing for online learning.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monett, Mo. (KY3) -With the threat of snow early next week, the Monett School district is preparing for online learning. Students in the Monett school district picked up technology from their school today. Elementary students received Ipads, middle and high school students received Chromebooks.

“We went around to all the classrooms and made sure all the devices were charged and ready to go so the students would be able to do whatever classwork they needed.” said technology support specialist Austin Lemaster.

By moving classes online, the district will not have to make up anytime missed because of snow or ice.

“There’s a lot of different math apps and reading apps that they use they use a lot of Google meets to join in on a classroom setting.”said Lemaster “So they can do virtual learning that way if they need to talk to their teacher.”

Students with internet access were able to pick up their devices at school today. Those without internet access were able to pick up a homework packet that they can complete during the snow days

“If they don’t have internet access at home, the teachers have put together work packets.” said Central Park Elementary Principal Jenifer Wallace “We call them AMI packets, alternative method of instruction, and it parallels what they are working on in the classroom.”

There will be no new topics in those packets... students will be reviewing what they have already learned. Students could also use the school internet to download any work that needs to be completed to their devices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm system will bring snow across the Ozarks beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold and snow headed our way
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Sgt. Jeremiah Harper Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Newton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine.
Springfield health leaders explain benefits of new guidelines for those with COVID-19 vaccine
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 900 new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 550+ cases
FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January
Hood's Propane/Halltown, Mo.
Propane companies report increase demand as temperatures drop in the Ozarks