Advertisement

North Carolina man accused of threatening Biden over phone

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man appeared in federal court on Thursday on a charge of threatening President Joe Biden and others through phone calls to the White House and other agencies, a federal prosecutor said.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, of Gastonia was arrested on Feb. 5, but the criminal complaint wasn’t unsealed until the court hearing in Charlotte, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

The charge against Reeves carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine,

Authorities said Reeves made multiple phone calls to the White House switchboard between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1 and made threats against the president and others who were not identified in the news release. Reeves also made threats in phone calls to the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Capitol Police, officials said.

Court documents alleged that in one of the phone calls, Reeves threatened to kill everyone in the White House and added “I am going to chop your heads off.” He also told a Secret Service agent that no punishment would stop him and that it is not against the law to threaten people, officials said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler ordered Reeves to remain in custody. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County jail. Kevin Tate, the attorney assigned to represent Reeves from the Federal Defender’s Office, couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured during traffic stop in Lebanon.
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper struck during traffic stop at I-44 exit in Lebanon, Mo.; driver arrested
Monday is a first alert weather day for the potential for heavy snow.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold continues to build
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,000+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 1,100+ cases
Police worked several ice-related crashes in Springfield, Mo. Wednesday.
MoDOT urges drivers to stay off roads in southern Missouri
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks

Latest News

Cold weather shelter
Springfield’s crisis cold weather shelters report critical need for volunteers
Springfield's cold weather shelters issue urgent need for volunteers
Jordan Valley Community Clinic/Springfield, Mo.
Jordan Valley Community Health Center expanding to nine clinics after buying former Springfield Price Cutter
Rent and utility assistance available to Greene County residents in March