Police locate vehicle stolen from location of deadly shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police located a car stolen from the home of a man found dead in Springfield.

Police have interviewed several in the investigation into the death of Chandler Sweaney, 23. Officers found him dead from a gunshot wound at his home in the 2800 block of West Chestnut Street on February 1. Police say another man suffered gunshot wounds in the incident.

Police found his dark blue 2010 Mazda 5 on Thursday, after a KY3 story highlighted it was missing. Police cannot say if the stolen car is connected to the shootings. A police spokesperson said investigators processed the vehicle for evidence.

Sweaney’s mother believes all of the criminal activity may be linked to him placing an ad for roommates a few months ago. He then took someone into his home he didn’t know, which in turn, brought others to the home. Neighbors tell his mother activity at the house had increased in recent months.

If you have any information on the homicide or the stolen car, call Springfield Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 417-869-TIPS.

