Advertisement

Propane companies report increase demand as temperatures drop in the Ozarks

Hood's Propane/Halltown, Mo.
Hood's Propane/Halltown, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures turn colder and colder, your furnace is likely running more.

If you have a propane tank outside your house, you’ll want to make sure it is filled enough to get you through the next couple of weeks. Hood’s Propane Company in Halltown is just supplier keeping extra busier than they even have been. They have four drivers out delivering propane as quickly as they can.

Demand is climbing as roads become slick. Drivers for Hood’s took one day off this week because of the inclement weather.

Drivers say too often, people let their tanks run very close to empty before calling. They recommend that you call and request a fuel delivery when your tank is around 20 percent, so they have time to get there and you don’t run out. To conserve, they say you can close off some rooms and only heat those that are necessary, but they’re trying to keep up with the demand.

“We’re definitely working longer hours,” said Paul Hood, owner of Hood’s. “We’re trying to take care of everybody we can, and we’re trying to run the orders as needed. If somebody is low on propane, we try to take care of them and make it a priority.”

They say the increased demand is starting to drive up prices. Because of the rising demand for heating fuels like propane, Missouri Governor Parson yesterday signed an executive order, extending the number of hours heating fuel delivery drivers can work. The usual limit is 11 hours a day. The order is temporary. And 14 other states have taken similar action.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm system will bring snow across the Ozarks beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold and snow headed our way
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Sgt. Jeremiah Harper Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Newton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

A storm system will bring snow across the Ozarks beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold and snow headed our way
Ruby and her organizations board members fill sweet sacks for their residents.
Ozarks Life: Valley Springs girl makes Valentine’s Day special for seniors
Ruby and her organizations board members fill sweet sacks for their residents.
Ozarks Life: Valley Springs girl creates Valentine's Day presents for senior residents
Parks are empty as temperatures continue to drop in the Ozarks.
KY3 Checklist: Beating the winter blues