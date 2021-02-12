Propane companies report increase demand as temperatures drop in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As temperatures turn colder and colder, your furnace is likely running more.

If you have a propane tank outside your house, you’ll want to make sure it is filled enough to get you through the next couple of weeks. Hood’s Propane Company in Halltown is just supplier keeping extra busier than they even have been. They have four drivers out delivering propane as quickly as they can.

Demand is climbing as roads become slick. Drivers for Hood’s took one day off this week because of the inclement weather.

Drivers say too often, people let their tanks run very close to empty before calling. They recommend that you call and request a fuel delivery when your tank is around 20 percent, so they have time to get there and you don’t run out. To conserve, they say you can close off some rooms and only heat those that are necessary, but they’re trying to keep up with the demand.

“We’re definitely working longer hours,” said Paul Hood, owner of Hood’s. “We’re trying to take care of everybody we can, and we’re trying to run the orders as needed. If somebody is low on propane, we try to take care of them and make it a priority.”

They say the increased demand is starting to drive up prices. Because of the rising demand for heating fuels like propane, Missouri Governor Parson yesterday signed an executive order, extending the number of hours heating fuel delivery drivers can work. The usual limit is 11 hours a day. The order is temporary. And 14 other states have taken similar action.

