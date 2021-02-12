Advertisement

Springfield health leaders explain benefits of new guidelines for those with COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nancy Yoon, says people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and come in close contact with someone testing positive for the virus will no longer be required to quarantine for at least 90 days following their second dose.

This comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19.

“It is definitely possible that the protection lasts for longer than 90 days but to be conservative, 90 days is the minimal time frame that we think the vaccine is effective,” Yoon says.

Yoon says there’s criteria vaccinated people need to meet in order to avoid quarantine.

  • It has been at least two weeks since the final dose of vaccine was given (second dose for two-dose vaccines, first and final dose for one-dose vaccines)
  • It hasn’t been more than 90 days since the final dose of vaccine
  • The individual remains asymptomatic
  • The individual is not a resident of a long term care facility

Yoon says people those people tend to be older and often have multiple health conditions, which is why they would still have to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We don’t know if the vaccine possibly could be less effective in this population,” Yoon says. “In addition, they may be more prone to having asymptomatic infections and it can be difficult to physically distance in the nurse home setting.”

Anyone who doesn’t meet all four criteria will have to follow traditional quarantine guidelines.

Mercy’s manager of infection prevention, Julie Warner, has gotten both doses of her COVID-19 vaccine and says it’s one more step towards returning to normal.

“It does give you a peace of mind because now even though I wear my mask everywhere, I realize if I come up to somebody that maybe doesn’t have a mask on that I have a little more protection than the average person,” Warner says.

Warner says Mercy has not yet implemented the new quarantine policy but adheres to CDC guidelines and the hospital system will be updating their policies to match the new ones released.

The CDC and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department continue to encourage, regardless of vaccination status, wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

