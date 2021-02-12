Springfield’s crisis cold weather shelters report critical need for volunteers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Frigid overnight temperatures are keeping Springfield cold weather shelters full. There is an urgent need for volunteers at all six crisis cold weather shelters.

East Sunshine Church of Christ is just one of many crisis cold weather shelters that have been open all week. While they do have volunteers, the church is still in need for back-ups in case someone needs to quarantine or gets sick and can’t show up.

“We’ve been open at least four days in a row and by looking at the weather, we’re going to be at least another week or longer,” said Karne Mizelle with the East Sunshine Church of Christ men’s cold weather crisis shelter.

Springfield currently has about 120 beds available in its crisis cold weather shelters. Mizelle said East Sunshine Church of Christ is filling up fast.

”We have some men that don’t always come to our shelter because they have other options, good options, but with the weather so cold they have chosen to come to the shelters now,” Mizelle said.

Mizelle said because of that, they hit capacity Wednesday night,and anticipate that will keep happening.

Over at Grace United Methodist Church, the women’s cold weather shelter, the colder temps have also brought in some fresh faces.

”We have new women come into the shelter every night,” said coordinator Kristin Cornelius.

Cornelius said the consecutive nights open has increased the need for help.

”We always are needing volunteers, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year,” Cornelius said. “We have been I think shorter [on volunteers] than most years. People are scared to come in and you know, be exposed. “

Community Partnership of the Ozarks’ Coordinator and Continuum of Care Amanda Stadler said COVID-19 capacity restrictions has also made a large impact on the shelter’s need for volunteers.

”This year it is just even more of a struggle when we look at having shelters offered at six different sites across the community when last year there were three different sites that were open,” Stadler said. “It’s kind of spread out then across those various sites. “

The newest shelter over at Brentwood Church, available for couples, has slots open for volunteers as well. While Brentwood stepped up alongside First Unitarian Universalist to create overflow shelters, Stadler said more help is needed.

”One thing we are working on through Community Partnerships Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness is still recruiting other sites really just to be able to meet need as it arises throughout the rest of the winter,” Stadler said.

The shelters are also in need of supplies. Mizell said Brentwood could use some hot hands and gloves. East Sunshine Church of Christ could use some socks and gloves. Cornelius said Grace United Methodist is in need of leggings, hot chocolate and similar hot food items.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.