Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

How many times have you thought to yourself, ‘I could really use a sewer flusher truck’ or wished you could have one of those old police cars like the Blues Brothers drove?

Well, have we got a deal for you!

Twice-a-year the city of Springfield holds an on-line auction by selling off items from all their various departments that they no longer need.

The web address is: https://www.publicsurplus.com/sms/springfield,mo/list/current?orgid=50875

The auction continues until February 24th with the bidding ongoing, but as of Friday afternoon you could claim that sewer flusher truck for just $1,000.

There are pick-up trucks for $300, a 4000-gallon tanker truck for $301, and a haul truck or utility pole setter for a thousand bucks apiece.

“Even though they’re getting toward the end of their life for us, sometimes they get a good second life with somebody else,” said Todd Cox, a Buyer with the City of Springfield Division of Purchases. “Right now we have items on there from public works, parks, the art museum, just a lot of different departments.”

Maybe you don’t need a $100 hydraulic broom or a $500 rubber tire loader but the auction also has old police cars including Dodge Chargers with current bids around $500 and numerous classic Crown Victoria models which are no longer in production. Those cars were much-loved by many police officers (and the Blues Brothers!).

Several of those old classics were on the Springfield site with high bids of just $200.

“You see a lot of different varieties of people buying police cars,” Cox said. “We take all the markings and lights off but they’re still black-and-white when they get ‘em and some people just want an old police car to drive around. If Dan Aykroyd was picking up John Belushi at the jail, that’s what he’d be doing. He’d be going on the surplus auction to pick up one of those.”

From a $100 drone to a $500 street sweeper to a $1,000 dump truck, you’ll find a wide range of bargains here like gasket caps or golf carts, couplings or capacitors, backhoes, mowers, chalkboards, 3-D printers and the most popular bid items on the site as of Friday....kayaks.

The site also has for sale a rupture disk, although that sounds painful..

“That’s a small piece from the Southwest Treatment Plant,” Cox explained.

Just so you know, it’s a safety device that prevents over-pressurization or potentially damaging vacuum conditions.

If you have an ax to grind with somebody there’s even an ax grinder on the site where you can find just about everything but the kitchen sink, although they do have a long stainless steal sink that might work.

And something you might need in the coming days...a deicer truck.

“That truck was at the airport and they used it to deice some of the runway sections,” Cox said.

The city’s website also has surplus property that’s put up for sale at various times.

“We do that a couple of times a year,” Cox said. “They come from people who’ve abandoned properties or people who have overdue taxes. Our biggest thing is we really want to try and move those properties just so we don’t have to continue to maintain them. We’ve also sold airplanes, fire trucks, and all the money goes back into the city. We’re trying to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money.”

While most of the items are selling for very low prices now, Cox pointed out that the serious buyers wail until the final day to swoop in and make their bids.

“You’ll see a real flurry from about noon to three o’clock on that final day,” he said. “You might see the final total amount of money double in that three hours because that’s where the folks that do this on a regular basis really start targeting their bids. They wait until the last minute to see if they can get the last bid in.”

