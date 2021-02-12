The Stone County (Mo.) Health Department holds first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County Mo. Health Department hosted its first mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday.

“Well i’m glad its over it’s been a long journey down here with the ice,” Donna Brosseau said.

A cold and icy day in the Ozarks did not stop Stone County residents from getting out and getting their vaccines today.

”We’ve been waiting so long we just pulled in here they gave us the shot and it’s done it’s very nice,” Davey Walker said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure tells KY3 safety was a top priority in getting 1,000 vaccinated.

”So far because we’ve had an earlier start than expected we were able to get those that need vaccines in a little bit earlier so we’ve got a little bit more congestion even though it’s not effecting the highway,” McClure said.

Kimberling City’s Mayor Bob Fritz said he encourages local residents to get vaccinated and says he’s grateful they can provide this opportunity for the community.

”And I think it’s important because there’s a lot of residents here that are i that age bracket in health and everything else it’s important for them to have it, for survival I think too,” Mayor Fritz said.

He says there’s definitely a lot of interest from the community.

”There was over 4,000 people registered at the Health department and throughout Stone County,” Mayor Fritz said.

In three weeks, these Stone County residents will receive their second dose at the First Baptist Church.

”We got our appointment to come back,” Walker said.

