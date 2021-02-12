Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm system will bring snow across the Ozarks beginning Sunday and continuing into Monday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous cold and snow headed our way
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
Sgt. Jeremiah Harper Courtesy: Newton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Newton County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy

Latest News

CREDIT: Christie Love, The Connecting Grounds
Freezing temperatures in the Ozarks creates risk for frostbite
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers argue impeachment based on ‘hatred,’ not facts
Protecting pipes and well houses
BRRR... IT’S COLD: Steps to protect your home’s water supply
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden: Governors and mayors need $350 billion to fight COVID
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely