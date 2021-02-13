Advertisement

Bald eagle shot in Washington County, Mo., euthanized days later after injury, MDC says

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POTOSI, Mo. (KY3) - A bald eagle has been euthanized after being shot and suffering serious injuries in Washington County, Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Conservation agents responded to the intersection of Highway C and Z in southern Washington County after learning from the U.S. Forest Service Office that a bald eagle had been injured.

MDC agent Jaymes Hall took the injured eagle to the World Bird Sanctuary. Upon examination, investigators discovered two gunshot wounds right through the joint of where the wing connected to the torso.

The eagle’s right wing was dislocated and fractured. MDC says the bird was most likely shot on Feb. 3 or 4.

Last weekend, the eagle had surgery to see if the fracture to his upper bone in the wing could be pinned and fixed. A veterinarian found that most of the tissue surrounding the injured bone was necrotic (dead).

The bone would not have healed to full strength, so the veterinarian decided to humanely euthanize him, according to the MDC.

If you have any information on the incident in which the eagle was injured, contact Operation Game Thief with any info at 1-800-392-1111.

