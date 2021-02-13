CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield credit card thief?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man paid with a credit card stolen near Carver Middle School. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies want you to get a good look at this guy. He used a stolen credit card tied to a car break-in south of Carver Middle School in Springfield. The crime happened in the 3000 block of South Ridgecrest Drive. On December 5, 2020 a woman discovered someone had smashed the rear window on the driver’s side of her car. She also noticed damage to the driver’s window. When she checked the vehicle, she realized her wallet had been stolen, along with her Missouri driver’s license, social security card and a credit card.

Deputy Jason Winston says the victim’s credit card was used at a Kum & Go gas station at 2650 West Sunshine, and also online. The fraudulent charges totaled $230.58.

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man arriving in a green or dark-colored Subaru Outback. The gas station is near Scenic Avenue and Battlefield Road.

He’s wearing a black coat, dark pants a light blue KC baseball cap. The man bought a phone charger and dozens of lottery scratchers tickets. Investigators say he also returned to the Kum & Go to cash in the winning tickets.

Deputy Winston urges people not to keep their social security card in the wallet or their car. He encourages the public to store all sensitive information, paperwork or records. If you recognize the man in the security videos or the vehicle he’s driving, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

