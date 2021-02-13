Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield credit card thief?

Greene County detectives say the man is a suspect in a break-in near Carver Middle School.
By Maria Neider
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The man paid with a credit card stolen near Carver Middle School.
The man paid with a credit card stolen near Carver Middle School.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies want you to get a good look at this guy. He used a stolen credit card tied to a car break-in south of Carver Middle School in Springfield. The crime happened in the 3000 block of South Ridgecrest Drive. On December 5, 2020 a woman discovered someone had smashed the rear window on the driver’s side of her car. She also noticed damage to the driver’s window. When she checked the vehicle, she realized her wallet had been stolen, along with her Missouri driver’s license, social security card and a credit card.

Greene County detectives say the man used a stolen credit card to make more than $200 in...
Greene County detectives say the man used a stolen credit card to make more than $200 in purchases.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Jason Winston says the victim’s credit card was used at a Kum & Go gas station at 2650 West Sunshine, and also online. The fraudulent charges totaled $230.58.

Investigators say the man is a suspect in a theft south of Carver Middle School in Springfield.
Investigators say the man is a suspect in a theft south of Carver Middle School in Springfield.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video from the gas station shows a man arriving in a green or dark-colored Subaru Outback. The gas station is near Scenic Avenue and Battlefield Road.

The man was driving a green or dark-colored Subaru Outback.
The man was driving a green or dark-colored Subaru Outback.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

He’s wearing a black coat, dark pants a light blue KC baseball cap. The man bought a phone charger and dozens of lottery scratchers tickets. Investigators say he also returned to the Kum & Go to cash in the winning tickets.

The man used a stolen credit card to buy dozens of lottery scratchers.
The man used a stolen credit card to buy dozens of lottery scratchers.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Winston urges people not to keep their social security card in the wallet or their car. He encourages the public to store all sensitive information, paperwork or records. If you recognize the man in the security videos or the vehicle he’s driving, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Security image: December 5, 2020
Security image: December 5, 2020(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Saturday morning may approach -10.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life Threatening Cold and Snow Sunday and Monday
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather in the Ozarks

Latest News

Wind chills Saturday morning may approach -10.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life Threatening Cold and Snow Sunday and Monday
Ozark, Mo. girl rescued after breaking through ice on a frozen pond
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!
CREDIT: Christie Love, The Connecting Grounds
Freezing temperatures in the Ozarks creates risk for frostbite