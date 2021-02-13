FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest temps on the way - Understanding wind chill and its effects on our bodies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do not let the potential for snow make you overlook the wind chill threat over the next few days. Dangerously cold wind chills appear in the forecast through Tuesday.

The Ozarks region is currently under a wind chill advisory through early Tuesday morning. While the temperatures will trend in the single digits, wind chill values will be as low as -20° to -25° at times. You can catch frostbite in less than 15 minutes with these conditions.

Wind chill impacts (KYTV)

So what is wind chill? Let’s break it down.

Wind chill is the cooling effect of wind on your skin. At any given moment, your body radiates heat. This heat acts as an invisible blanket around you and helps keep you warm, even in cold temperatures.

Wind chill impacts (KYTV)

Well, when winds gust upwards of 20 mph at times, this is enough to blow away that invisible blanket leaving you susceptible to the bitter cold temperatures.

With no invisible blanket, you are at a higher risk for frostbite and even hypothermia. During these conditions, the best way to protect yourself is to stay inside as much as possible. If you do venture out, dress in multiple layers. A heavy coat, hat and gloves are a necessity.

Wind chill impacts (KYTV)

With snow in the forecast, plan ahead by having a winter weather safety kit in your car. If you were to break down you want blankets, flashlight, hot hands, and extra warm gear in your vehicle. These safety items should also be kept in your home’s emergency preparedness kit.

You can never be too prepared during these situations. Having emergency items on hand and staying inside as much as possible is the best way to stay safe and warm.

Recognize the signs of frostbite:

Cold skin and prickly feeling

Skin may itch, burn, or feel like “pins and needles”

Skin becomes hard or cold to the touch

Skin becomes numb

Skin may change color, look blue

In advanced stages, skin may blister

Signs of hypothermia

Shivering

Slurred speech or mumbling

Slow, shallow breathing

Weak pulse

Clumsiness or lack of coordination

Drowsiness or very low energy

Confusion or memory loss

Loss of consciousness

Bright red, cold skin (in infants)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.