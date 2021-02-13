Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life Threatening Cold and Snow Sunday and Monday

Could get back above freezing by the end of next week
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots to unpack in this forecast discussion. Read the whole way through!

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect through Tuesday morning. Wind chills reaching -20°F can be expected, especially in the overnight hours.

Wind Chill advisory through Tuesday AM
Wind Chill advisory through Tuesday AM(KYTV)

These are dangerous wind chills and should not be taken lightly. Frostbite and hypothermia is possible if you are exposed to these temperatures for a prolonged period of time. Frostbite time of just a couple minutes can be expected over the next few days. Limit time outdoors. Dress warm and wear multiple layers. Check on neighbors, bring pets indoors, and protect your pipes.

Life threatening wind chills possible
Life threatening wind chills possible(KYTV)

Temperatures only reaching the low teens with temperatures in the upper teens south. It will never feel comfortable when outside because of the wind chill. Overnight low temperatures in the single digits and bitter wind chills reaching -20°F.

SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

Dangerous cold and snow moving in
Dangerous cold and snow moving in(KYTV)

Accumulating snow is possible this week. Between 3 - 6″ is possible for most areas, with higher accumulations in Arkansas. The track of the storm is starting to shift farther south which is why Arkansas will see locally higher accumulations upwards of 6″ to 10″. We’re expecting several waves of snow to move in.

Snow potential through Monday
Snow potential through Monday(KYTV)

The first wave of snow will move in as early as 9am Sunday. Light to heavy snow will fall through much of the day with a brief break in the evening. More snow moves in Monday with flurries possible through early Tuesday.

Blowing snow because of winds will limit visibility when driving. If possible remain off the roads as snow is falling.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Missouri tomorrow through Monday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Arkansas tomorrow through Monday.

Advisories in effect through Monday
Advisories in effect through Monday(KYTV)

Watching for more snow to move in Wednesday through early Thursday. Because of the cold temperatures forecasted this week, there will be very little snow melt. So the snow Wednesday will add on top of what we already have on the ground. However, this storm won’t have as much moisture to work with so accumulations will be less. Keep up to date this week for that latest forecast. Wednesday is not a First Alert Weather Day, but that could quickly change.

First Alert Weather Days for SUN/MON
First Alert Weather Days for SUN/MON(KYTV)

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Riot
FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January
The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
Chandler Sweeney
Police locate vehicle stolen from location of deadly shooting in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather in the Ozarks

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Dangerous wind chills and snow moving in
CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Springfield thief?
CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Springfield thief?
Cold temperatures can cause some to seek shelter in abandoned homes
Cold temperatures across Ozarks may force some homeless to take shelter in vacant homes
Ozark 11 year-old OK after falling through ice
Ozark, Mo. girl rescued after falling into icy pond Thursday