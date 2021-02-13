FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Snow moving in and dangerously cold temps

Snow Day! I hope everyone has a plan in place today to stay warm. In addition to snow moving in we have dangerously cold wind chills forecasted for the next few days. Today’s temperatures won’t get out of the single digits and we’ll have sub-zero lows tonight.

SNOW HEADLINES:

I’ll start first with the snow threat. We’re in good shape for several waves of snow to move in. The first wave of snow has potential to dump 2″ to 3″ inches out west. Because of the positioning of where the snowstorm is moving in from, our eastern counties will be snow free for most of the day. A brief break in snowfall will occur on the Missouri side this afternoon. However, during this period Arkansas has several heavier snow bands moving in, and that’s when you’ll see your snow start to accumulate.

Tracking snow for the Ozarks (KYTV)

Then this evening a heavier band of snow will move in as we more directly feel the impacts of an upper-level trough that will swing eastward and kick up some more snow. This second wave of snow will last through the early afternoon on Monday. With this second wave we’ll start to see those snow totals adding up. In terms of snowfall accumulations, 3 to 6″ inches is still looking like the general accumulation. However, some spots will see more. Watch Arkansas primarily with a better chance at higher snowfall accumulations.

Snowfall potential (KYTV)

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

In the Missouri Ozarks we are under a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 6PM Monday. Threats include snow between 3 to 6″ inches with locally higher accumulations. Wind chills as cold as 25 below zero are possible.

Winter weather advisory and winter storm warning (KYTV)

Winter Storm Warning has been issued until 6pm Monday for all of Arkansas. While 3 to 5″ is the general snowfall accumulation, higher terrain will see more snow. With gusty winds this afternoon, blowing snow will become a problem and will at times limit visibility on roadways.

Given these advisories and the dangerously cold temperatures, limit travel. Some slick driving conditions and limited visibility will impact travel today and tomorrow.

DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPS

Wind chill advisory (KYTV)

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for ALL of the Ozarks through Monday night. With winds gusting upwards of 25mph today, and upwards of 30mph tonight, wind chills will make it feel 25 below zero at times. Remain indoors if possible. If you do venture out wear multiple layers. Exposed skin is at risk for frostbite in about 15 minutes. Protect those pets and bring them inside.

Safety tips for extreme cold (KYTV)

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures once again stay cold for most of this week. Because of the cold temperatures we won’t see much snow melt. We’re tracking more snow to move into the Ozarks Wednesday into Thursday. At this time there are still few details, but it may bring snow to areas already impacted by snowfall moving in today/tomorrow. This secondary system moving in by mid-week has similarities to what is moving in today. This will need to be watched closely.

Temperatures return to the 30s by next weekend. After this prolonged cold stretch that seems “Warm”.