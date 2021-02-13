FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Be prepared as a blast of snowfall eyes the Ozarks into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the counties in northern Arkansas. It lasts from noon through Monday. The counties include:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, ARk.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking heavy snow though much of Monday, with amounts up to six inches. The snow will make travel nearly dangerous. Wind chills could drop as low as -20 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of the Ozarks. It lasts from Sunday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 6 p.m. It includes these counties:

Barry, Mo.

Benton, Mo.

Camden, Mo.

Cedar, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Dade, Mo.

Dallas, Mo.

Dent, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Greene, Mo.

Henry, Mo.

Hickory, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Jasper, Mo.

Lacelde, Mo.

Lawrence, Mo.

Maries, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Miller, Mo.

Morgan, Mo.

Newton, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Phelps, Mo.

Polk, Mo.

Pulaski, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

St. Clair, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Vernon, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking up to five inches of snow for this area. The snow could make travel dangerous. Expect a windchill anywhere between -15 to -25 degrees.

