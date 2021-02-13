Historic Commercial Street celebrates Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras with Small Business Saturday event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Historic Commercial Street has created an event to help local businesses and give Valentine’s Day weekend a little flare. It combines two great holidays at once in one spot.

It’s Commercial Street’s Valentine’s event in New Orleans Style, happening Saturday, February 13.

More than 20 small businesses along C-Street will be participating in the Mardi Gras-themed experience. Commercial Street Merchant Association, Connie Rhoads Hines, says business hours and participation vary, so be sure to check out the ‘Valentine’s New Orleans’ Style on C-Street’ Facebook page.

Many of the participating restaurants and bars will have event cups while supplies last. You can take the cups and show it off at participating shops along C-Street for more free beads and other promos.

Participating stores, restaurants, and bars will have balloons and other themed decorations in front to be easily identified.

Rhoads Hines, says dozens of C-streets locally-owned businesses are surviving the pandemic. She says having an event that encourages the community to shop, eat and love local is vital for them to keep their doors open.

Despite the free beads and other goodies, organizers want to stress that this is a Valentine’s Mardi Gras themed small business Saturday shopping event, not an actual Mardi Gars. While they’re encouraging you to buy small, Rhoads Hines says there’s still a huge emphasis on safety.

“Businesses are extremely conscientious when it comes to social distancing, masking, and following the city ordinances. So we will be having fun at the various business, but they will still be observing all of the ordinances and doing what is required and safe for the public to attend.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.