Advertisement

In call with House GOP leader, Trump allegedly refused to call off rioters

Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters...
Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.(CNN)
By CNN Newource staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Explosive new details are revealing that former President Trump refused to call off the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol.

In an expletive-laced call with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, Trump said the rioters cared more about the election results than McCarthy did.

A furious McCarthy told the president the rioters were breaking into his office and begged Trump to call them off.

Republican lawmakers familiar with the call describe it as a shouting match between the two men.

The new details offer critical insight into the president’s state of mind during the insurrection.

Republican members of Congress who support impeachment say the exchange shows Trump had no intention of calling off the rioters, even as lawmakers were pleading with him to intervene.

Several are saying it amounts to a dereliction of his presidential duty.

It took Trump several hours after the attack to encourage his supporters to go home in peace in a tweet that came at the urging of his top aides.

The impeachment trial in the Senate continues over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills Saturday morning may approach -10.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life Threatening Cold and Snow Sunday and Monday
Galen Bradford Sailer, 28, of Orchard Beach, Maine faces first-degree assault charges.
Investigators say man accused of striking trooper in Lebanon, Mo. was upset over brother’s death by law enforcement
School closings in the Ozarks.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See the latest schools closed in the Ozarks
Gina Carano played the recurring character Cara Dune on the “Star Wars” series. Dune, who in...
‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano fired after ‘abhorrent’ social media post
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Resources for wintry weather in the Ozarks

Latest News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Springfield thief?
CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Springfield thief?
Cold temperatures can cause some to seek shelter in abandoned homes
Cold temperatures across Ozarks may force some homeless to take shelter in vacant homes
Ozark 11 year-old OK after falling through ice
Ozark, Mo. girl rescued after falling into icy pond Thursday
The man paid with a credit card stolen near Carver Middle School.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Do you recognize this Springfield credit card thief?