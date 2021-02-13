Advertisement

Missouri House approves bill to limit regulators on farms

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s Republican-led House on Thursday passed a bill to further limit regulators and law enforcement from going on farms.

Lawmakers voted 109-43 in favor of the bill, which also would apply to dog breeders. The measure now goes to the GOP-led state Senate for consideration.

State and federal agriculture department officials, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and sheriffs departments would be among the few agencies allowed to inspect Missouri farms and breeders under the bill. Only sheriffs from the county where a farm is located could inspect the properties to enforce laws.

Any other government regulators would be banned from going on farms unless invited by the owners.

GOP backers said few people should have the right to go on farms without permission.

Bill sponsor Rep. Kent Haden said his legislation still allows regulators to inspect farms and dog breeders.

“The question is, how much inspection do you need?” he said.

Haden, a Republican from the mid-Missouri city of Mexico, previously worked as a veterinarian and as an epidemiologist for the state agriculture department. He’s a member of several farm industry groups, including the Missouri Farm Bureau.

But Rep. Tracy McCreery said Missouri already has laws against trespassing. The suburban St. Louis Democrat said enacting the bill could prevent police from going on farms to investigate crimes or other issues unrelated to farming.

“Not all things that happen on agriculture land and on farms is related to the animals,” she said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous cold and snow moving in
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Life Threatening Cold and Snow Sunday and Monday
U.S. Capitol Riot
FBI arrests 2 from Springfield, Mo. wanted in Capitol riot in January
The St. Louis County Police Department said Friday they’ve recovered a funeral home’s van that...
Stolen funeral van, woman’s body recovered in Mo.
Chandler Sweeney
Police locate vehicle stolen from location of deadly shooting in Springfield
From kayaks to old police cars to heavy machinery, you can find some very interesting items for...
Springfield’s surplus auction site: If you need a sewer flusher truck or old police car, have we got the place for you!!

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Striped Valentine’s Day sugar cookies
Taste of the Ozarks: Striped Valentine’s Day sugar cookies; Red Velvet, Chocolate Lava cookies
City Utilities reports peak demand, limited supply for natural gas in Springfield amid frigid weather
Wind chill impacts
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Coldest temps on the way - Understanding wind chill and its effects on our bodies
A bald eagle has been euthanized after being shot and suffering serious injuries in Washington...
Bald eagle shot in Washington County, Mo., euthanized days later after injury, MDC says